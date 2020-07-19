Police detain local man, seize drugs worth RM100,000

The drugs included methamphetamine, ecstasy and erimin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Police arrested a local man and seized various types of drugs estimated to be worth more than RM100,000, here, last Thursday. (July 16)

Members of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department arrested the 37-year-old man at Jalan Stesen Sentral, Brickfields in the operation at 11.20 pm.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police found two packets of methamphetamine weighing 103.7 grammes, two access cards and a bunch of car keys on the man.

“The suspect then took the police to a luxury hotel room on Jalan Stesen Sentral after an interrogation.

“Police found methamphetamine (2,242 grammes), ecstasy pills (104.3 grammes), erimin 5 pills (5.1 grammes) and marijuana (8.4 grammes) worth RM112,720,” he said in a statement today.

He said the man, who was positive on methamphetamine, had one crime record.

“The suspect is currently remanded for seven days starting July 17 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama