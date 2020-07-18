Improvements to Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 will take time, says senator

Television personality Ras Adiba Radzi is sworn in as senator at Parliament in this file picture taken on May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 18 — Efforts to improve the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act 2008 will take time to ensure that all matters pertaining to the welfare of the group will be included, said Senator Ras Adiba Radzi.

She said discussions on the matter have already been carried out for two years between her and Harapan OKU, an advocacy group for PWD in the country.

“The improvement will take time and we have also set up a special committee, comprising disabled persons to get a clearer picture of their needs as well as to eliminate discrimination and double standard towards this group.

“The current Act does not include enforcement provisions for premises to provide PWD-friendly facilities such as toilet and car parks. We need to look into this matter in a more inclusive way,” she told reporters after officiating a programme for PWD, organised by Yayasan Kaseh Kanser dan Kronik at Rumah Kaseh Bakti OKB here today.

Present was POKB president Datuk Sheikh Ahmad Dusuki Sheikh Mohamad.

Ras Adiba who is also the founder and chairman of a non-governmental organisation OKU Sentral said, she would also look at the matter from the legal point of view to ensure that every policy is in line with current laws.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Dusuki said the programme is aimed at helping to alleviate the financial burden of the asnaf (those eligible for tithe) group and PWD.

He said through the programme, those who are eligible to receive the aid are allowed to get their supply of daily essentials as well as electrical appliances and clothing, contributed by various parties for free. — Bernama