Muhyiddin unofficially wins Bersatu presidency uncontested, says party election committee chairman

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a Bersatu special assembly at Malaysia Exposition Park Serdang July 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has unofficially retained his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) presidency after becoming the sole candidate for the post in next month’s party elections.

Also winning the Deputy President’s post uncontested (unofficially) is Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the sole candidate for the post.

Checks on the Bersatu Party Elections Committee (JPP) website show that both the top two posts only have one candidate each listed.

However, Bersatu election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Syed Jaafar Albar, when contacted by Bernama, said an official announcement on the matter will only be made once the party divisional elections are over, which is expected to be in August.

“Officially there are no other candidates for the President and Deputy President’s posts, as nominations are closed, however, the official announcement will only be made once the divisional elections are over,” he said.

The selection committee today held the drawing of lots for candidates’ numbers at its headquarters for eligible candidates contesting the Supreme Council, Armada (Youth Wing) and Srikandi (Women’s Wing) posts.

The list of the numbers can be accessed by the candidates and party members via Bersatu JPP’s official website at http://pribumibersatu.org.my/ sys/index.php/calon_mpt.

The vice-presidency will see 17 candidates vying for the posts, including Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Md Jidin, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Armada exco member Muzzamil Ismail are contesting for the Armada chief post.

Meanwhile, the Srikandi top position will see a four-cornered fight involving its incumbent, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Kepala Batas division head Azlina Mehtab Mohd Ishak, Datin Iza Ismail and Zuhuraina Makmur.

A total of 163 candidates, meanwhile, will be vying for the Supreme Council post.

All party divisional meetings would be held simultaneously on August 22 which would also include elections for the party’s top posts. The Armada divisional meetings were scheduled for August 15 while August 16 would be for the Srikandi divisional meetings, with both wings electing the central leaders in the meetings.

Checks on the JPP website, however, showed there were no candidates for the post of party chairman.

On March 16, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was confirmed to have won uncontested as Bersatu Chairman, after the former prime minister was not challenged for the position when the nomination process to contest for the election of Supreme Council (MPT) members was closed.

However, the membership of Dr Mahathir and four other Member of Parliament, namely, Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir, MPT Member Dr Maszlee Malik, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah ceased immediately when they sat in the opposition block at the Parliamentary session on May 18.

During nominations for the MPT posts, it was also announced that Mukhriz would challenge Muhyiddin for the party president post, while for the deputy president post it would be a three-cornered fight between Ahmad Faizal, former party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Selangor Armada deputy chief, Anas Akashah Nazri, who is Ampang Armada chief.

Meanwhile, Syed Hamid in a statement today said the party has taken note of the candidates’ intention to print their names as they are generally known, on the official candidate list that will be distributed to all divisions.

He said this would include their honorific and academic titles.

“Candidates who wish to make changes to the candidate’s name on the official print, may inform the JPP in writing by emailing to [email protected] before July 25, 2020,” he added. — Bernama