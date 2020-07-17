Ismail Sabri: 48 people arrested for RMCO violation yesterday, five remanded

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The authorities arrested 48 persons yesterday for failing to observe social distancing, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Five individuals had been remanded while the rest were compounded, he said in a statement issued today.

“All 48 were apprehended for engaging in social activities that failed to observe social distancing,” the statement said.

The recovery movement control order compliance task force conducted 62,733 inspections on various premises nationwide on July 16.

Some 2,000 teams involving over 12,000 security personnel were mobilised to conduct the inspections, Ismail said.

Premises inspected were factories, markets, restaurants, petty trader stalls, banks, and government agencies offices.

Meanwhile, the authorities continue to beef up border securities.

The Armed Forces and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency conducted round-the-clock patrols, the NSC said amid a crackdown on migrants allegedly attempting to enter the country through illegal means.

Meanwhile, the police erected over 60 roadblocks on illegal entryways as part of an operation to scan and snatch undocumented migrants dubbed “Operation Fortress”, Ismail said.

Five migrants were arrested for “immigration-related offences” during the operation, the NSC said.