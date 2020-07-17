Former bank officer in Penang duped of RM167,999.50 in Macau scam

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the victim, aged 65 and living in Taman Desa Ara, Bayan Lepas here, claimed that on June 4, someone claiming to be from a courier company telephoned him to inform that there was a package containing a MyKad and five bank cards addressed to him. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BALIK PULAU, JULY 17 — A former bank officer lost his life savings of RM167,999.50 after falling victim to a Macau scam syndicate.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the victim, aged 65 and living in Taman Desa Ara, Bayan Lepas here, claimed that on June 4, someone claiming to be from a courier company telephoned him to inform that there was a package containing a MyKad and five bank cards addressed to him.

“The victim said the call was then connected to a man who claimed to be a police officer in Sabah, who then informed him (victim) that his name was linked to a money laundering activity before the call was transferred to a police sergeant and an officer, with the rank of ASP, for further review of the victim’s case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect then asked the victim to send his online bank account identification and password for verification before asking for the TAC number that was sent to his (victim) phone.

Upon checking, the victim found RM9,999.50 had been deducted from his bank account, he said, adding that the victim, as instructed by the suspect, also transferred all his money to a given account.

“The victim is believed to have deposited RM167,999.50, including the initial amount deducted from his account into the account given by the syndicate from June 20 to July 1, and the transfer transactions were done through an automatic teller machine (ATM) as well as via online,” he added.

Anbalagan said the suspect was also ordered to tear the receipts of the money transfer made through the ATM machine.

The victim lodged a police report after realising that he was cheated. — Bernama