Ex-PAS info chief now Yadim chairman after Nik Aziz’s son resigns

Nasrudin Hassan Tantawi speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — PAS working committee member Nasruddin Hassan Tantawi has been appointed as the new chairman of the Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim)

The former party information chief’s appointment was confirmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

“I received a visit by Yadim chairman Ustaz Haji Nasruddin Hasan, and newly-appointed Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) chairman Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid earlier today,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday

Nasruddin’s appointment came after his immediate predecessor Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz’s resignation, which was also tendered yesterday. Similarly, Redza replaces Datuk Daud Bakar as Yapeim chairman.

“My special thanks to Datuk Dr. Daud Bakar and Ustaz Nik Omar bin Tuan Guru Nik Abdul Aziz for their contributions during their tenure. May God reward them similarly.

“Congratulations to Datuk Haji Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid dan Ustaz Haji Nasruddin Hasan. I hope Yadim and Yapeim will continue to drive excellence for the ummah,” said Zulkifli.

Nik Omar, a former PAS member who left for Parti Amanah Negara and a son of the late party spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, was appointed Yadim’s chairman in December 14, 2018, and whose contract was due to conclude by this December.

His appointment at the time and the subsequent appointment of several Yadim board members including DAP Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Omar Ali drew heavy criticism from PAS and several Islamic NGOs, on grounds that nearly all of them were representatives of political parties.

One such critic was PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hasan, who said the party viewed the restructuring of Yadim under the-then Pakatan Harapan government will lead the body to stray far from the goals and objectives of its founding.