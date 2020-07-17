Bukit Aman mulling Interpol red notice for editor of book with 'insulting' cover of Malaysian coat-of-arms

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a police check on his travel document found that the man, who is a Malaysian citizen, has left the country on January 21. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The editor of the controversial book titled Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, And Hope in New Malaysia, with a cover that allegedly insulted the country’s coat-of-arms, or “Jata Negara”, was found to have left the country since January.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a police check on his travel document found that the man, who is a Malaysian citizen, has left the country on January 21.

“He (editor) has left Malaysia but we cannot confirm his whereabouts. The police have listed him as Wanted Person and he will be arrested when found,” he told Bernama here today.

Huzir said Bukit Aman will collaborate with Interpol and will issue a red notice if the suspect is detected in any country.

To date, he said police have recorded statements from eight out of the 28 authors who contributed their articles to the book, while efforts were being done to track down the rest of them.

“The CID will also request assistance from the Special Branch if the articles contributed by the 28 authors of the book were found to have elements of threats to national security,” he said, adding a total of 203 police reports have been lodged pertaining to the issue, nationwide.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Preventing Unlawful Use) (Amendment) Act 2016, Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984 as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The book, edited by Kean Wong and published by the Strategic Information and Research Development Centre, sparked controversy when its cover was revealed to feature a modified image of the national coat-of-arms, which was deemed insulting to the national symbol. — Bernama