High Court vacates Rosmah trial after defence counsel falls ill, hearing to resume Aug 3

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The High Court today vacated Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's bribe-for-contract trial today, with defence counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader feeling unwell.

The trial was scheduled to resume today with the cross-examination of the 16th prosecution witness, consultant Rayyan Radzwil Abdullah.

The defence counsel responsible for the cross-examination is Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who confirmed that he was unwell when he and other members of the prosecution exited the Chambers of High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan this morning.

Senior public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram confirmed that today’s trial date has been vacated.

“He is the lawyer who is tasked to cross-examine this witness, so we have no choice not to object. The (defence) counsel is unable to conduct the cross-examination, he can’t speak," he told reporters.

The trial is set to resume again on August 3 as the dates have been set by the High Court previously.

Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving an RM5 million bribe and an RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016 and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.