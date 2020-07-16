Dewan Rakyat sitting today to gauge EC’s GE15 readiness

The Election Commission logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Election Commission’s (EC) preparedness to face the possibility of a General Election (GE) will be among matters that will be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the agenda of the Meeting, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) is scheduled to submit questions to the Prime Minister on the issue in an oral question and answer session.

He will also ask on the development of a proposal to apply electronic voting method (e-voting) as an alternative to the conventional method during the post-Covid-19 period.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be given attention with Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir (Independent-Jerlun) expected to ask about the government’s initiative and strategy to restore trade and economic activities that were severely affected by the outbreak of the disease to the Minister of International Trade and Industry.

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) is expected to ask about the government's commitment in addressing the issue of integrity and corruption, which is now seen as more focused on the economy and health due to Covid-19, to the Prime Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time as soon as the Dewan Rakyat convenes at 10am.

The Parliament sitting, which enters the fourth day today, will also continue the debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which will be for 25 days until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama