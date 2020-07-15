Transport minister: Cabinet has approved harsher penalties for drunk drivers

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Cabinet has given its approval in principle to amend Sections 41 to 45 of the Road Transport Act, allowing for harsher penalties against those found to be driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, said Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today.

In his reply during Question Time, the transport minister added that the Attorney General’s Chambers have gone through the Bill’s draft and he expects the amendment to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on July 17.

“Under Section 44, currently the maximum jail time for is 10 years. The amendment will see first time offenders facing 15 years imprisonment for the first offense and 20 years for the subsequent offence.

“Currently, the maximum fine for those found guilty is RM20,000 but we will increase this to RM100,000 for the first offence and RM150,000 for the following offence. We will also suspend their driver’s license for 20 years from 10 years,” said Wee.

