Malaysians working in Singapore welcome green lane, commuting deal

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Malaysians earning a living in Singapore and forced to stay on in the republic, since the movement control order ruling was enforced last March, could now see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, following the decision to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement on August 10.

Mohamed Raffi Samingun, 31, when contacted by Bernama said after four months of being apart from his family, the news came as a huge relief.

“I have been longing to be with my wife and family. Throughout the month of Ramadan I was alone and Hari Raya Aidilfitri was celebrated here with my friends,” he said.

Mohamed Raffi who had been working in the mechanical sector for the past seven years, however, hoped that the government would create a detailed set of standard operating procedures while employers and employees would see to its full compliance.

“At the same time, the Occupational Safety and Health Committee in all workplaces should focus on the SOP compliance to curb Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan announced that Malaysia and Singapore had agreed to implement the RGL and PCA, with the targeted implementation date on August 10, to address the needs of cross-border travellers between both countries.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries while the PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

Meanwhile, health sector employee Shahadan Saripan said this piece of good news had been long awaited by him and over 20,000 Malaysians in Singapore.

“I just can’t wait to see my family again. Besides that, there is so much to be done around the house,” said Shahadan whose third child was born three months ago.

Shahadan also stressed that it was important for both countries to have strict set of SOPs as they would be meeting their families on returning to Malaysia.

“The quarantine period for example, could be reviewed as the current 14-day isolation is too long. Perhaps set a condition that inter-state travel is not allowed for those returning home and conduct swab test every two weeks,” he added. — Bernama