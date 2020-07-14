Air Selangor: Water supply to Shah Alam, Gombak, parts of Klang back by 5am tomorrow

Workers conducting replacement and repair works to the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant July 13, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Water supply to several areas in the Klang Valley affected by a scheduled disruption will flow again by 5am tomorrow, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said today.

Its director and head of operations Abas Abdullah said the scheduled repair and improvement works to the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP) that started at 9am today is 72 per cent complete, ahead of schedule, enabling supply to resume earlier than originally projected.

“The areas include Shah Alam, parts of Klang, Gombak and several other areas.

“We hope that consumers will be patient with us,” he said.

Some 290 areas were earlier reported to be affected by the scheduled water disruption arising from repair and improvement works to the SSP3 WTP.

The plant is expected to be fully operational again by 5pm Friday.

Abas also said Air Selangor has deployed 93 water tankers to 82 hospitals, dialysis centres and government clinics in the areas affected by the disruption.

“We have also placed 82 static water tanks at respective schools that are preparing for reopening to ensure that operations are normal,” he added.

He also explained that the water disruption was unavoidable as the treatment plant is old.

“The treatment plant is 17 years old so there are parts that needed to be replaced and this can only be done with the plant shut,” said Abas.

For more updates on repair work progress, consumers can contact Air Selangor via careline, or log on to their website and social media channels.