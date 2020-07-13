Malaysia Airlines offer free Hygiene Kits to all passengers (VIDEO)

According to the national flag carrier, the kits are the latest addition to its Fly Confidently series of health and safety measures. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — To ensure safety and to provide peace of mind to all air travellers, Malaysia Airlines is distributing complimentary hygiene kits to all passengers on all flights starting today, July 13, 2020. According to the national flag carrier, the kits are the latest addition to its Fly Confidently series of health and safety measures.

The hygiene kits contain a face mask, a gel hand sanitiser and a hand sanitising wipe. The items are packed hygienically in a sealed zip-lock bag for convenience.

Malaysia Airlines‘ Hygiene Kit. — SoyaCincau pic

According to the airline, they recommend that you change your face mask every four hours and they advise all passengers to bring enough masks for the duration of the trip.

Domestic travel is currently permitted with strict SOP in place during the recovery movement control order. All passengers are required to bring and wear their own protective masks before boarding and throughout the duration of the flight while practising good hygiene measures. Although airlines are now permitted to operate at 100 per cent capacity, passengers must continue to adhere to safe distancing measures while queuing at the airport.

We are keeping our aircrafts safe and clean to deliver a comfortable flying experience for all our passengers.#MalaysiaAirlines #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/QDHqrACP4i — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) May 8, 2020

You can learn more about the safety protocols that are currently in place here. — SoyaCincau