Fire and Rescue Dept conducts sanitisation operation at Parliament building ahead of Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow

Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department conducts a sanitation operation at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Parlimen Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — As part of preparations for the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow, the Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) today conducted a sanitation operation at the Parliament building here.

According to the latest posting on the Parlimen Malaysia Facebook page, the operation was led by Kuala Lumpur JBPM assistant director (Operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim and involved 40 fire and rescue personnel.

The sanitisation operation was among steps taken to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for Parliament sitting, taking into account the new normal in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accompanying the posting were several photographs of JBPM personnel carrying out the sanitisation operation at the main block of the Parliament building which houses the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara.

Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department conducts a sanitation operation at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Parlimen Malaysia

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the movement control order (MCO) had approved the SOPs for Parliament sitting which included the use of face masks, providing hand sanitisers and practicing one-metre social distancing.

He said all those involved including MPs, government officials and media personnel are required to register with the MySejahtera application and have to get their body temperature screened before entering the building.

“Only MPs and officials are allowed to enter the hall, while only media personnel and civil servants are allowed in the Parliament building,” he added.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will be held for 25 days from July 13 to August 27. — Bernama