Ahead of Aidiladha, Pahang bars Muslims from holding ‘korban’ ritual at home

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Hulu Langat August 11, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Muslims are not allowed to hold the animal slaughter ritual to mark the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration at home, according to the Pahang Islamic Affairs, Education and Health executive councillor’s office.

Sinar Harian reported the guidelines issued in accordance with that of the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (Jaip) on the execution of slaughter rituals during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

"Slaughter rituals can only be carried out in the five abattoirs of the Department of Veterinary Services (DSV) in Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong, Raub and Lipis.

"They can also be done by private abattoirs licensed by the DSV," the report said.

Citing a notice, Sinar Harian reported that mosques and suraus, as well as barns and other slaughter facilities with the necessary equipment, are also allowed to carry out the ritual, but must first obtain approval from the respective District Islamic Religious Departments.

During Aidiladha, Muslims commonly hold gatherings at private homes, especially in villages, for the sacrificial ritual.

The office said that each butcher must also hold accreditation from Pahang Islamic authorities, while the animals which are to be sacrificed must also receive approvals or a permit from the DSV.

"For the slaughter process in mosques, suraus and other slaughterhouses, the organisers need to provide a cage, should the sacrificial animal be sent earlier.

"The organisers also need to provide slaughterhouses with equipment and facilities in addition to an area for slaughter and packing purposes. They also need to have methods and provide a place to dispose of feces, blood and unnecessary animal parts," the report said.

It added that a waiting area must also be provided, should the meat distribution be carried out at mosques or suraus, by placing the one-metre social distancing markers in the slaughtering, cutting and distribution area.

"The organiser also needs to determine the number of livestock in accordance with the manpower and space available on days allowed, to avoid congestion. As a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), the total attendance at one time of slaughter must not exceed 20 people, depending on available space," the report said, citing the notice.

All those present must also adhere to the guidelines and procedures provided, including wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, having their body temperature recorded and recording of attendance.