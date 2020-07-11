Sarawak records 18th death from Covid-19 today

SDMC chairman Datuk Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said Sarawak registered today a new death from Covid-19 today and one new infection case from a returnee. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, July 11 — Sarawak registered today a new death from Covid-19 today and one new infection case from a returnee.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the 72-year old man was initially treated at the Borneo Medical Centre on July 9 due to a fever since July 7.

“He was then referred to the Sarawak General Hospital and was admitted to an isolated ward,” said Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister.

He said the man was also suffering from diabetes and has high blood pressure.

“RT-PCR test by the SGH laboratory on him showed he was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday,” Uggah said, adding that the man died the same day from multiple organ failure due to pneumonia and Covid-19 infection.

Uggah said the man had no history of travelling overseas.

He added the state Health Department is investigating the source of the infection.

Uggah said the second positive case involved a local man who had just returned from the United Kingdom.

He added the man was tested using RTK Antigen on arrival at the KLIA on July 9 and the outcome was negative for Covid-19.

Uggah said the man was ordered to undergo self-quarantine at a designated hotel upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport.

He said samples taken from him were taken on the second day of quarantine.

“The outcome of RT-PCR test showed that he was positive for Covid-19 yesterday,” he said, adding that the man is now being treated at SGH.