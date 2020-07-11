Police arrest alleged ketum smuggler after his 4WD rammed into minister’s motorcade

Police arrested a ketum smuggler whose four-wheel-drive vehicle hit two traffic police motorcycles and rammed into a police mobile patrol vehicle in Padang Besar July 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, July 11 — The police have arrested a ketum smuggler whose vehicle rammed into a motorcade escorting Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Nancy Shukri at Felda Mata Ayer this afternoon.

Padang Besar District Police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas said in the 12.50pm incident, the four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by the suspect hit two traffic police motorcycles and rammed into a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV).

“However, the minister’s entourage was unharmed in the incident, while the driver of the MPV suffered a hand injury,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Padang Besar District Police Headquarters today.

He said police seized 19 white sacks believed to contain ketum leaves weighing about 570 kg as well as 0.8 g of drugs believed to be Metamphetamine from the suspect, and initial investigations found that the 43-year-old was a resident of Felda Mata Ayer.

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code, Road Transport Act 1987, and Poisons Act 1952 for attempted murder, obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties, reckless driving, and smuggling of ketum leaves, he added. — Bernama