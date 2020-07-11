Malaysia charters two special flights to deport 367 detained Indian nationals, says high commission

The Indian High Commission in Malaysia, said in a statement today that the two charter flights were operated by Malaysia Airlines, with one bound for Amritsar and the other for Chennai. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian government today chartered two special flights to deport 367 Indian nationals held at various Immigration detention centres nationwide.

“This deportation exercise, which saw seamless cooperation between the governments of Malaysia and India, was successfully carried out today (July 11). The flight to Amritsar departed at 9.15 am local time, carrying 219 Indians, while the flight to Chennai departed at 12.10pm local time, carrying 148 Indians,” it said.

It also said that the Indian High Commission had worked closely with the Malaysian government for the early repatriation of its nationals who were detained.

Meanwhile, it stated that from May 9 until today, the Indian government had operated 27 flights under its “Vande Bharat Mission” from Kuala Lumpur to various destinations in India to enable its stranded nationals to return to India. So far, 4,679 Indians have returned home under the “Vande Bharat Mission” flights. — Bernama