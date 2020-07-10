205 Malaysians in India, Saudi Arabia arrive home

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A total of 205 Malaysians from Chennai, India and Saudi Arabia have arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via Malindo Air and Saudia Airlines.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said, in a statement, 102 of the citizens involved were from India and 103 from Saudi Arabia, each arriving yesterday and this afternoon, and were required to undergo a health screening process upon their arrival at KLIA.

“They also had to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their respective homes. Their return was facilitated by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai and the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh with the costs borne by the passengers themselves.

“Malaysian diplomatic representatives in India and Saudi Arabia will continue to monitor the current situation and co-operate with local authorities in providing appropriate assistance to Malaysians in the two countries,” he said. — Bernama