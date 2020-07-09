It’s un-Malaysian to be rude, PM reminds country on Rukun Negara’s golden jubilee

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech when launching the 50th anniversary celebration of Rukun Negara at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya July 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reminded Malaysians to respect one another and not be rude to each other whether in public or on social media in accordance with the spirit of Rukun Negara (National Principles).

In his speech in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Rukun Negara today, Muhyiddin said Malaysians are civilised, cultured, considerate and principled and therefore, should not resort to foul language and toxic behaviour.

“We are not prone to using profane language or acting in a manner that is offensive or offensive to others. It is un-Malaysian to be rude. It is un-Malaysian to be inconsiderate.

“If we are all well-mannered, ethical, civilised and courteous in our day-to-day interactions, whether physically or virtually on social media, I believe our society will become one of the most harmonious and united communities in the world,” he said during his opening speech for the ceremony that was live streamed on social media by Bernama and Astro today.

Muhyiddin’s speech touched on all aspects of the Rukun Negara which encompasses five core principles: Belief in God; Loyalty to King and Country; Supremacy of the Constitution; Rule of Law; and Courtesy and Morality.

As such, he said Malaysians should respect important fundamentals such as the Federal Constitution, recognising Islam as the federal religion, while also respecting the right of individuals to practise their own religion as well as being loyal to the King and Sultans of the respective states as well as the supremacy of the law.

“When these principles are respected, there is religious harmony in our country. No one questions the position of Islam or the rights of other religions to practise their own religious teachings.

“As long as we respect these rights that serve the citizens fairly and equitably, the harmony of our country will always be maintained,” he said.

Muhyiddin also said the government through the National Unity Ministry and Communications and Multimedia Ministry will ensure that Rukun Negara education will be part of their core agenda to strengthen the unity of multiracial Malaysia.

He said both ministries will spearhead the implementation of the agenda through various programmes, initiatives and activities in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the private sector and civil societies.

The formulation of the principles of the Rukun Negara was the effort of the National Consultative Council (Mapen), headed by its then chairman Tun Abdul Razak Hussein in 1970.

The aim of the Rukun Negara was to create harmony and unity among the various races in Malaysia after the bloody events of May 13, 1969.