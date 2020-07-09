Dhaka appreciates Malaysia’s initiatives on its migrant workers’ issues, says Bangladesh High Commission

Malaysia has encouraged everyone, including citizens and foreigners, to come forward for the Covid-19 tests. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Bangladesh government deeply appreciates the Malaysian government’s initiatives to find a positive solution to the problems faced by its migrant workers in the country, said its High Commission in Malaysia.

It said the initiatives, including reallocation of workers to other companies as well as providing scope for the legalisation of detainees and illegal workers, are clear indications of the good intention of the Malaysian government towards foreign workers here.

“Our citizens residing in Malaysia are also thankful for the assistance and initiatives taken for their benefit throughout the movement control order (MCO) period including the recent initiatives,” said the High Commission in a reply statement to Bernama.

The High Commission said the Bangladesh government also appreciates the determination of the Malaysian government in fighting and containing the global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said cooperation between the two sides have made it possible for the High Commission to ensure a safe stay for its citizens in Malaysia.

“Malaysia has been very proactive in containing the Covid-19 situation. They have encouraged everyone, including citizens and foreigners, to come forward for the Covid-19 tests. Any foreigner tested positive have been assisted with quarantine by the Malaysian government,” it said.

The High Commission said besides being in constant contact with the relevant department in Malaysia, it has always enjoyed the positive response to visitation requests to hospitals and detention centres to provide consular services to its citizens.

It said joint collaboration between the High Commission and the relevant Malaysian authorities to assist Bangladesh nationals affected by the enhanced movement control order in the Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion and Plaza City 1 is a bright example of friendly cooperation between the two countries.

It added with direct cooperation from the Malaysian government, it has been able to repatriate stranded Bangladeshi nationals during the Covid-19 period. The arrangement is still ongoing.

The High Commission also said it deeply appreciates the consistent and excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by the two brotherly nations in various areas including trade, education, culture, science, and technology. — Bernama