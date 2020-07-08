Umno Youth calls for Bersatu minister to resign after ‘insulting’ Sabah chapter

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad drew the ire of his allies in Umno, after calling the latter’s Sabah chapter irrelevant during a livestream yesterday.

Umno Supreme Council Member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi and Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki criticised the minister for his remark, with the latter labelling it insulting and demanding that he resign.

“Such a rude and arrogant statement should not be coming from someone with a minister’s status in a government formed by multiple parties especially against its biggest component party,” said Asyraf.

“It’s even more inappropriate when it comes from someone who had jumped shipped and left the party upon which he won his Parliamentary seat on,” he said.

Asyraf said that in order to maintain respect and harmony among parties in the Perikatan Nasional government, Latiff ought to resign.

“Umno Youth are not willing to let its dignity be marred again by traitors, of whom we have tried to compromise with,” he said.

Abdul Latiff had in a video claimed that Sabahan politicians were known for party-hopping and said that Umno no longer had the people’s confidence in Sabah after almost all of its elected representatives left the party to join Bersatu.

Mohd Puad said that the circus was caused by the party hoppers who had jumped from Umno to Bersatu.

“It’s fortunate that Latiff has not had eggs and stones thrown at him for saying that Umno is a circus and irrelevant in Sabah. If it is irrelevant, why would Salleh Said Keruak apply to join Umno again?,” he said, referring to the former Sabah chief minister and Kota Belud MP.

“Does Latiff realise that Bersatu in Mersing only has five branches? Is that considered popular? I would like to ask the prime minister, should we be keeping ministers like this? Mersing Umno should be given back to Umno, then we will see who is more popular,” said Mohd Puad.

Abdul Latif had reportedly apologised for his comment and claimed his quotes were taken out of context.