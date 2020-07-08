Retired Penang couple wins Big Sweeps' first prize during MCO, endures 103-day wait to claim RM1m winnings

A Penang couple had to wait until June 26 to collect their RM1 million winnings after finding out about the draw results midway through the MCO. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A retired couple from Penang had to endure an arduous and nerve-wrecking 103-day wait to collect their winnings of RM1 million after buying the Pan Malaysian Sweeps’ Big Sweep Super 7 Draw winning ticket in March.

The couple, who had purchased the ticket before the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, had no choice but to wait until June 26 to collect their winnings after finding out about the draw results midway through the MCO.

A statement by Pan Malaysian Sweeps Sdn Bhd wrote how the husband had told the betting company that he had checked on the winning ticket everyday to make sure it was kept safe, as he and his wife both prayed for the MCO to end as quickly as possible.

“When Big Sweep resumed operations on 26 June, the couple made their way to Big Sweep headquarters to claim their winnings.

“[The husband] shared that he usually buys tickets from the [disabled] sellers. His wife, a Big Sweep fan for decades, would buy three tickets every draw.

“Upon receiving the winning cheque, the lucky couple smiled with relief and said that they are glad that the long wait is over,” read the statement.

The MCO was in place from March 18 to May 4, which was followed by the conditional MCO, and the recovery MCO which began on June 10 and is scheduled to be lifted on August 31.

The stages of the MCO were enforced by the Health Ministry as a mitigative measure to contain and break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

Pan Malaysian Sweeps included that the Big Sweep Draw 4/20 scheduled to take place on April 5, will be drawn on July 12 the Selangor Turf Club, adding that customers with tickets of draws cancelled because of the MCO can redeem new tickets or cash refunds from their branches from now to September 25.