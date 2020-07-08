Penang initiates Covid-19 safety accreditation to strengthen tourism sector, says state tourism chief

Penang Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (Petach) Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin said the main objective of the accreditation programme was to put emphasis on the importance of safety and hygiene including following the strict SOPs to regain travellers’ confidence in the long term. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 8 — The Penang government has initiated a Covid-19 safety accreditation programme to boost compliance with strict hygiene and safety standards in the tourism industry.

The state is the first in Malaysia to introduce this effort involving hotels, tourist attractions and shopping malls.

In a statement today, Penang Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (Petach) Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin said the main objective of the accreditation programme was to put emphasis on the importance of safety and hygiene including following the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regain travellers’ confidence in the long term.

“This accreditation is issued to tourism industry establishments that meet and adhere to strict hygiene and safety standards set by the local authorities, namely Petach, State Health Department (JKNPP), Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Majlis Bandaran Seberang Perai (MBSP) and Penang Global Tourism (PGT),” he added.

He explained that these authorities would first carry out a thorough audit to ensure all standards were fulfilled before validating them to receive the Covid-19 safety accreditation from Petach.

“Those who have fulfilled the Covid-19 safety accreditation standards will be given the official certification mark or logo to be displayed at their premises and for use in advertising and promotional materials.

“JKNPP, MBPP, MBSP, Petach and PGT will carry out continuous checks on those which have received the accreditation to ensure the standards are met and maintained,” he said.

“This initiative is also aligned with the state’s direction to promote responsible tourism among the tourism players and visitors, and to educate the public as well.

“With the industry’s transition towards the new norm, these preparations and practices will be key to accelerating the tourism economy recovery efforts,” he added.

All relevant documents including the application forms can be downloaded from https://penanglawancovid19.com/accreditation or those interested to participate can submit their application via email to [email protected] for approval or contact the secretariat at 04-264 3456 for further details. — Bernama