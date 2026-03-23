SEBERANG PERAI, March 23 — Bukit Mertajam Hospital’s Board of Visitors today dismissed allegations that the hospital would be relocated to avoid disrupting a temple.

Board spokesperson Ng Yi Cheah, who lodged a police report today over the false claims, said the allegations appeared on social media on March 22.

“The post titled ‘Hospital Bukit Mertajam akan dipindahkan agar tak ganggu kuil - Steven Sim Chee Keong’ was false, baseless, misleading and malicious in intent,” he said in a statement after filing the report at the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters.

“The post is untrue, defamatory and clearly intended to mislead the public,” he added.

Ng stressed that Steven Sim, the Bukit Mertajam MP, did not raise any issue involving a temple during his visit to the hospital on September 14, 2025.

“Discussions at the hospital were on improving healthcare facilities to better serve the growing number of patients,” he said.

“There have been plans to build an additional hospital block since 2023 due to the rising number of patients, including those from Kulim,” he added.

He emphasised that the plans did not include relocating the hospital.

“The proposal was to construct a new building as an addition to the existing facility,” he said.

Ng said the Penang state government has already allocated eight acres of land for the expansion plan, which is currently under review by the Ministry of Health.

He said the false allegations contained elements of racial and religious incitement, which could cause unnecessary public unrest and confusion.

“We urge the authorities to investigate the person who posted these false allegations and take firm action under existing laws for defamation, incitement, and the spread of false information,” he said.

Ng added that Bukit Mertajam Hospital is open to all communities, regardless of race or religion.

“The expansion plan is solely for the benefit of the public and not for any particular group,” he said.

He said the visitors’ board will continue to work closely with the hospital, state authorities and the Health Ministry to ensure the smooth implementation of the expansion project.