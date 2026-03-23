KUANTAN, March 23 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the public to take extra precautions amid the current hot and dry weather affecting the state.

In a post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page today, His Royal Highness said the prevailing conditions require serious attention due to rising temperatures and the increased risk of fires in dry environments.

“The public is advised to ensure adequate water intake, reduce outdoor activities during midday, and take precautions, especially for high-risk groups such as children, the elderly and those with health conditions,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged the public to refrain from open burning, including the disposal of rubbish, dry leaves and garden waste, as it could trigger uncontrolled fires and worsen air quality.

“Open burning is not only dangerous but can also cause haze and affect public health. The people must be more responsible in preserving the environment,” he said.

His Royal Highness also reminded the public to remain vigilant and play their part in ensuring safety and well-being during the dry spell.

He further urged all parties, including local authorities, to step up monitoring and take firm action against those who violate the ban on open burning.

“The public is encouraged to report any fire incidents or open burning activities to the authorities promptly to prevent more serious occurrences,” he said. — Bernama