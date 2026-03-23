PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the individuals seen smoking at an eatery in Rawang, as depicted in a video clip that has gone viral, are civil servants working at the Gombak District Health Office.

The MOH said compounds have been imposed on the individuals under Section 16(2) (No 4: smoking at eating places) of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

“In addition, internal disciplinary action will also be taken in line with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations to ensure that the integrity of the public service is always maintained,” the MOH said in a statement today.

Earlier today, a post went viral on X depicting individuals serving with the MOH smoking at a restaurant in Rawang.

The MOH, which takes a serious view of such matters, said that food premises are among the 28 no-smoking areas gazetted to safeguard public well-being.

As the leading agency in public health, the MOH will not compromise with any personnel who fail to comply with the stipulated law and is committed to carrying out enforcement firmly, fairly and consistently to protect the public from exposure to cigarette smoke.

“The MOH emphasises that the smoking ban under Act 852 is comprehensive and applies to all individuals without exception, including civil servants.

“The MOH greatly appreciates the public’s concerns and encourages the channelling of information or complaints through official MOH channels to strengthen enforcement to protect public health,” it added. — Bernama