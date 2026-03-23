KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 – Puchong Member of Parliament Yeo Bee Yin and her husband, Lee Yeow Seng, have announced the arrival of their identical twin boys.

The 42-year-old former minister announced in a Facebook post that the twins made their debut on March 14 at 35 weeks.

The new arrivals bring the total number of their sons to five.

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In her social media post, Yeo shared details about the twins, who are classified as Monochorionic Diamniotic (MCDA), meaning they share a single placenta but develop in separate amniotic sacs.

She reflected on the challenges of the pregnancy and wrote: “Carrying us was much more challenging for mummy, both physically and emotionally, compared to when she carried our three older brothers. Especially at this age.”

Despite the complexities typically associated with MCDA pregnancies, Yeo said both boys were born healthy and without any major complications.

Yeo expressed her deep gratitude for the safe arrival of her sons, attributing her strength throughout the pregnancy to her faith.

“Yup, two more boys have joined the LeeBro team. Daddy, Mummy, we wish you all the best raising five boys. It’s going to be adventurous, fun, and yes, loud.

“Now the adventure outside mummy’s tummy has officially begun, and we can’t wait to see what life has in store for the newest members of the LeeBro team,” Yeo wrote in her post.