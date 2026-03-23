KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his congratulations in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, he also offered prayers for His Majesty and the Royal Family to be blessed with Allah’s mercy and guidance, and to remain in good health, well-being and full sovereignty.

“I humbly extend my highest congratulations and best wishes in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, Sultan and Ruler of Johor Darul Ta’zim and the King of Malaysia, on March 23, 2026, corresponding to 3 Syawal 1447 Hijrah.

“May Allah protect the Sultan,” he said. — Bernama