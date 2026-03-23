PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — A total of 15 heat-related cases have been reported so far this year, including three cases of heatstroke and one death involving a child left in a vehicle, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a post on his official Facebook page today, he said the current extreme heat requires everyone to be more vigilant, including monitoring early signs of heatstroke such as prolonged dizziness, unusual thirst and a rising body temperature.

“If these signs appear, take immediate preventive measures by seeking shade, drinking plenty of plain water, and cooling the body promptly,” he said.

He also urged the public not to leave children or anyone else unattended in vehicles, even for a minute.

According to him, infants and children, the elderly, chronic patients and individuals active in hot weather are among the groups at higher risk of heatstroke.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has reported that hot weather conditions in Padang Terap, Kedah, have reached Level Two (heatwave), with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 37° and 40° Celsius.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said 14 areas in peninsular Malaysia are at Level One (alert), including the whole of Perlis as well as Baling, Sik, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawi, Kuala Muda and Bandar Baharu in Kedah.

The same warning has also been issued for the Northeast District in Penang, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar (Perak), Jerantut (Pahang) and Rembau (Negeri Sembilan).

According to the statement, a heatwave level refers to daily maximum temperatures between 37 and 40°Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while the alert level refers to daily maximum temperatures between 35° and 37° Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

For the latest daily hot weather status, the public can refer to https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/. — Bernama