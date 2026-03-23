KOTA BHARU, March 23 — Police are still conducting a comprehensive investigation into a crash involving a Road Transport Department (JPJ) vehicle and a car at KM85.5 of the Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli road in Tanah Merah, on Friday.

Tanah Merah District Police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the investigation covered various aspects, including witness statements, forensic analysis and technical examinations at the scene.

“Police take seriously the circulation of screenshots related to the crash and note the various reactions and discussions among the public, particularly on social media.

“Checks found that the screenshots were not from Tanah Merah and are not related to the actual date of the incident, making them irrelevant and misleading,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Elaborating further, Mohd Haki said claims that police had made conclusions without basis were untrue.

“For clarification, the initial statement issued yesterday was based on preliminary investigations at the scene, including witness statements and physical findings, and is not final, and remains subject to further investigation,” he said.

Mohd Haki said stern action could be taken against any party spreading false information, including legal action under provisions such as Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as well as sections 499, 500 and 505 of the Penal Code.

“The public is also urged to allow the authorities to complete the investigation fairly. Any individual with information related to the case is urged to come forward to the Traffic Division of the Tanah Merah District Police Headquarters or contact the nearest police station,” he said.

On Saturday, Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah denied allegations circulating on social media that the department’s vehicle was the cause of the crash.

In the incident on Friday, Mursyid Azmi, 25, the son of Astro Awani senior editor Husna Yusop, was confirmed dead after being involved in the two-vehicle crash at about 4.30 pm.

The Perodua Myvi driven by the victim, which was travelling from Ipoh, Perak to Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, is believed to have veered into the opposite lane before colliding with a JPJ-owned Toyota Fortuner. — Bernama