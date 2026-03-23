SEREMBAN, March 23 — A family-owned bookstore that has operated for 68 years here was destroyed in a fire, with losses estimated at around RM4 million.

Third-generation owner Kader Mohideen Basheer Ahmed, 48, said the incident not only wiped out the family business but also destroyed memories built over decades.

The director of SBC Books & Stationery Sdn Bhd said the fire razed almost the entire premises and its stock.

“This shop is not just a place of business, but where my siblings and I grew up. We used to live upstairs while the bookstore operated below. It has not only affected our business but also destroyed our memories here,” he told Bernama at the scene today.

He added that he had received hundreds of messages from the public expressing condolences and offering assistance, with many describing the store as a ‘legend’ in the area.

The premises, located in the heart of Seremban, was established by his grandfather, later managed by his parents and is now run by him and his siblings.

Recounting the incident, Kader said he was at his mother’s house in Temiang with his family for Aidilfitri when he received a call about the fire and rushed to the scene.

“By the time I arrived, smoke was already billowing from the premises and the fire spread quickly due to flammable materials, especially paper,” he said.

He said the shop was closed at the time and all seven employees were on holiday. A Bernama check found the structure severely damaged, with most of the interior gutted.

“I have yet to explain the situation to my mother, who is over 80 years old. She has been told it was a small fire as I do not want to worry her. We accept this as a test and will focus on rebuilding, although it will take time,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) forensic unit is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the two-storey shop on Jalan Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad at about 9 pm yesterday, with no casualties reported. — Bernama