KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 23 — This 50-year-old pork noodles stall located at Tengkat Tong Shin will close by the end of March because the owners have decided to retire.

The name Restoran Heang Hun may not ring a bell to many but this was the coffeeshop operated by the Chua Brothers who made one of KL’s most highly regarded fishball noodles before they retired due to old age and ill health.

Among stalls serving great pork noodles, this one in Tengkat Tong Shin is less well-known despite its rich history.

I found this stall through a friend who once lived in the neighbourhood; the owner cooks the noodles while her husband takes orders.

It’s hot and hard work to cook non-stop behind a hot stove. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This bowl of pork noodles definitely excels in every aspect, from the broth to the ingredients.

The broth’s cloudy appearance indicates that large, marrow-filled bones were used, which gives it extra flavour and fat.

All ingredients, including the liver, kidney, and intestine, are fresh and thoroughly cleaned.

The lady behind the hot stove shows off her cooking skills through each ingredient in the bowl.

The liver isn’t overcooked, it retains a creamy bite despite being sliced thinly.

The intestine isn’t the typical flat type; it’s a thicker version with a bit of chew that is hard to find.

Even the kidney has a crunchy texture, making each bite a pleasure since it’s thoroughly cleaned of any unpleasant smells.

3. Long ago it was known as Chua Brothers Coffeeshop; it then changed its name to YW Kopitiam before adopting its present signboard. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It doesn’t just stop there; the minced pork patties are fluffy with the right ratio of meat to fat.

And the sliced pork are juicy bites rather than the dry pieces served elsewhere.

Prices range from RM12 onwards and as I added kidney to my bowl, I paid RM17 for it.

The stall also offers Loh Mee, featuring a brown starchy broth topped with crunchy lard croutons that many regulars enjoy.

Pork Noodles Stall @Restoran Heang Hun

15-1, Tengkat Tong Shin,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 7am to 2.30pm or until food runs out

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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