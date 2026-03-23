KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Electric Train Service (ETS) EP9130 from KL Sentral to Butterworth is expected to experience a delay of about 157 minutes following a technical issue at Rasa station, Hulu Selangor.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that due to the technical glitch, the train, which departed KL Sentral at 1.40 pm, is now expected to reach Butterworth Station at 8.22 pm instead of the original 5.45 pm.

“The technical glitch at Rasa station occurred at 3.02 pm today,” said KTMB.

As a result, Komuter and ETS services along the route also experienced a delay of about 15 minutes due to the single-track operations.

“Passengers are advised to seek assistance from station staff on duty and to follow the latest updates, which will be provided from time to time.

“KTMB apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their attention,” the statement added. — Bernama