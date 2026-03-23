BALIK PULAU, March 23 — Weeks of dry, hot weather have pushed durian trees in Penang into early bloom this year, and orchard owners say if conditions stay favourable, the harvest could stretch longer with more competitive prices by mid‑May into June.

Growers across Balik Pulau have reported that about 20 per cent of their trees have started fruiting ahead of the usual schedule, prompting optimism among farmers and traders alike, The Star reported today.

“This means less competition and better business for me. The rest will come from end‑April to mid‑August,” orchard owner Tan Chee Keat, 35, was quoted as saying.

He said the early bloom means he could start selling fruit as soon as mid‑April, lessening competition in the market.

Tan added that the prolonged dry spell has helped flowering, but also required careful orchard management.

“We water each tree twice a day, morning and evening, just to keep them stable. If the leaves start to wrinkle, that’s a sign they need more water,” he was quoted as saying.

He also noted that dry weather can reduce fungal problems during flowering, potentially improving fruit quality.

Tan, a third‑generation farmer with five orchards, said the granite‑based soils in Balik Pulau – which drain better than heavier soils – contribute to the character of the local durians.

“A downpour can cause the flowers to drop. If the weather holds, we expect a long season, with prices becoming more competitive from mid‑May into June.”

Another orchard owner, Tang Boon Ley, 61, said the extended heat has strengthened flowering but demands consistent care.

“Usually two weeks of heat is enough. This time, it has been nearly two months, so we have to stay on top of watering every day.

“The trees are full of flowers now and some have already started fruiting. We just need the dry weather to stay stable now and durian lovers will have a good time in two or three months,” Tang was quoted as saying.

Penang’s durian orchards typically grow many types – such as Orchee (Black Thorn), Ang Heh (Red Prawn), Capri, Chair Poay (Green Skin), and Kunyit – side by side, adding to the diversity of flavours and textures available.