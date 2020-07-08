Malaysian actor Mas Khan fined RM17,000 for stealing producer A. Aida’s crypto currency

Actor Mas Khan who was featured in Abang Long Fadil 2 movie was fined RM17,000 or 26 months in jail by the Ampang Magistrates’ Court here today on two counts of stealing RM213,805 worth of crypto-currency wallet belonging to producer Datuk A. Aida. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Actor Mas Khan who was featured in Abang Long Fadil 2 movie was fined RM17,000 or 26 months in jail by the Ampang Magistrates’ Court here today on two counts of stealing RM213,805 worth of crypto-currency wallet belonging to producer Datuk A. Aida.

Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar sentenced Mas Khan, 26, whose real name is Mas Hidzir Khan Mas Fadzillah Khan after the accused changed his plea to guilty during the third mention of the case.

For the first charge, the actor was fined RM7,000 or 12 months imprisonment and RM10,000 fine or 14 months imprisonment on the second charge.

On the first and second charges, he was accused of stealing a wallet in the crypto currency belonging to Zaidah Awang, 50, otherwise known as A.Aida totalling RM59,804.15 and RM154,000.85 respectively at Taman Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here at 5am on March 7 last year.

The accused was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both.

Earlier, the accused who was represented by lawyer Surya Putra Mohamad Taufan sought a minimum fine on the grounds that his client was the sole family bread winner and had cooperated with the authorities since the beginning of the investigation.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria called for a deterrent sentence in light of the seriousness of the case and the amount of losses suffered by the victim, which was more than RM200,000. — Bernama