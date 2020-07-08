Malaysia aviation group launches ‘Fly Confidently’ campaign (VIDEO)

People walk under a Malaysia Airlines sign at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings under the Malaysia Aviation Group launched a ‘Fly Confidently’ campaign to raise public awareness of health and safety measures taken under the new normal conditions.

In a statement today, Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the campaign provides passengers with a new set of clear and concise infographic guidelines and resources on each respective airline’s official website and social media platforms.

“As part of the group-wide campaign, Malaysia Airlines today released a 4:21 minute video entitled Fly Confidently, Fly Malaysia on its social media platforms showcasing its passengers on their journey for departure or arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)” he said in a statement.

He also said the video features heightened safety and public health measures by Malaysia Airlines in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Bhd, Immigration and Customs departments at several customer touchpoints which include check-in counters, immigration and Customs areas, Golden Lounges, boarding gate, in-flight and baggage collection areas.

“The measures highlighted in the video comply to the guidelines set by international and local regulatory bodies namely the International Civil Aviation Organisation, World Health Organisation, International Air Transport Association, and Ministry of Health of Malaysia, which are customised to the airline’s requirements in facilitating travel under the new normal,” he said. — Bernama