MACC nabs Mat Sabu’s former aide

MACC arrested an aide to former defence minister Mohamad Sabu last night. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― An aide to former defence minister and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu was arrested by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) last night.

Sources in Parti Amanah Negara confirmed with Malay Mail that the man was brought to the party headquarters today by several MACC officers.

However the details of the arrest are still unconfirmed, but the aide is said to be the same man who was arrested in 2018 over corruption issues.

Malay Mail have yet to verify the matter with MACC, and is seeking comments from Mohamad who is also known as Mat Sabu.

In August 2018, the aide was reportedly investigated over allegations that he received more than RM800,000 to settle his bankruptcy.

Over 10 individuals including defence contractors and businessmen were called up by MACC at that time to give statements.

In September 2018, Amanah’s then Secretary-General Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the party considered the issue of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) investigation of Mohamad Sabu's aide resolved.

He said the selection of the officers had been scrutinised by the Prime Minister's Office and he had also taken the oath of office despite complaints from other Amanah’s members regarding the issue.