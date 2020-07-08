Idris Jusoh: Special task force to study Felda White Paper weaknesses

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A special task force set up by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is conducting a study on the best possible ways to consolidate the authority’s finances and sustainability for the benefit of its settlers.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the study is also aimed at working on weaknesses revealed in the White Paper that was tabled in Parliament in April last year.

“Many parties were of the view that the White Paper is still not good enough to resolve Felda’s issues, and that is why we need a study to get fresh views,” he said when coming on as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

The study is expected to be completed within two months, after which its findings will be tabled in Parliament, he said.

“We obtained feedback from all stakeholders, including settlers, the next generation of settlers, banks and investors, all to ensure we create a new and better Felda model,” he said.

Idris said it was Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s hope that Felda continued to be sustainable and more independent in the future.

He said Felda was also planning to set up smart schools in its land schemes as part of efforts to offer more quality agriculture training for its new generation of settlers. — Bernama