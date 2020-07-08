Education Ministry: Parents worried about Covid-19 can opt to keep kids home

Preschoolers are seated accordingly to maintain social distancing while a teacher conducts a class at Mayter Kindergarten in Cheras July 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Parents hesitant to send their children back to school fearing the risk of Covid-19 infection can keep them home instead, said the Education Ministry.

The Ministry’s Deputy Director-General (School Operation Sector) Adzman Talib said parents can decide against sending their children to school out of fear from the pandemic, but reminded them that the schools must be informed.

A report by English daily The Star quoted Adzman saying parents who decide against sending their children to school will need to present an official letter notifying the school of their decision.

As for those attending school, Adzman said students with health complications such as asthma or those requiring periodic dialysis, and those with compromised immunity must wear a face mask at all times.

“Teachers should also keep their masks when teaching at a close proximity.

“However, it is not wrong if teachers were to pull their masks down when they are teaching in front of the class,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Schools and early childhood education centres have been allowed to resume operations in stages amid the recovery movement control order.

Exam year students in Forms Five and Six resumed classes on June 24, while students from Standard Five to Form Four are set to resume schooling next Wednesday. Students in Standards One to Four will resume classes the following Wednesday, July 22.

Toddlers in kindergartens and nurseries returned to classes last Wednesday amid tight SOPs in place.



