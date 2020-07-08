31 evacuated in Penang as floods hit Tasek Junjong

Fire and Rescue Department personnel provide assistance to residents during a flood in Penang May 17, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 8 — Flash floods occurred in Tasek Junjong following a few hours of heavy rain yesterday, forcing 31 people to be evacuated to the relief centre at Masjid Tasek Junjong last night.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the evacuees, from 18 families, were evacuated to the relief centre at 10pm yesterday.

“Heavy rain in several parts of the state since 5 pm until late evening yesterday caused flooding and affected 18 houses located near a river in Tasek Junjong,” he said here today.

He said all the flood victims, including a baby, were in good health.

The weather in the area today is cloudy with intermittent rain. — Bernama