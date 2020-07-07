Sabah Bersatu intends to set up election machinery with Perikatan parties, says Hajiji

Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — The Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) intends to set up an election machinery committee together with Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties in the state in preparation for the next general election.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said the matter would be discussed with fellow parties in PN to form strong cooperation between them to face the election.

Sabah Bersatu has taken early steps by holding a meeting to set up machinery at the party’s division level, he told reporters after chairing Sabah Bersatu Leadership Committee meeting here today.

On today’s meeting, Hajiji announced Sabah Bersatu’s preparation to hold divisional meetings in August.

He also received 1,000 application forms to join Sabah Bersatu from Pertubuhan Kinabalu Bersatu Malaysia chairman Adzmi KK Juatan. — Bernama