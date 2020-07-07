Perak allocates RM500,000 for pest management at Felda Trolak Zone, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government today approved a RM500,000 allocation to carry out works to eradicate oil palm leaf-eating caterpillars in the Felda Trolak Zone. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAPAH, July 7 — The Perak state government today approved a RM500,000 allocation to carry out works to eradicate oil palm leaf-eating caterpillars in the Felda Trolak Zone, Sungkai near here.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal said the application for the allocation was submitted by National Felda Settlers chief Sulong Jamil Mohamed Shariff.

“Last year, a total of RM300,000 was allocated to Felda Gugusan Besout here, for the same purpose,” he said in his speech at the launch of the national-level Felda Settlers’ Day 2020 celebration at the Felda Trolak Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Sungkai.

Themed “Pioneer Settlers, Bold and Love Challenges”, the event was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Also present were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar; Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup; Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said the Perak state government had granted land ownership titles to 5,776 from 5,917 Felda settlers statewide.

The remaining 141 settlers are expected to receive their land titles by year-end, he added. — Bernama