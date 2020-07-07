Malaysia, Japan discuss cooperation to stimulate tourism industry, says minister

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during IDEAS forum ‘The Next Four Years: What Now for Malaysia?’ in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Malaysia and Japan today discussed cooperation to revive confidence in tourism and to stimulate the tourism, arts and culture industries.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the matter was raised when the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka, paid her a courtesy call here.

She said it was important for both countries to join hands in bringing back excellence in their tourism sectors.

“The cooperation of both countries should encompass restoring the confidence of the people in the two countries to visit Malaysia and Japan again when the ban on tours to each other’s country is lifted,” she said in a statement today.

Touching on arts and culture, she said Motac had the opportunity to work with Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) and the Japanese Embassy in several programmes under her ministry such as Istana Budaya, Department of Museums, National Arts Gallery and the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara).

She hoped there would more cooperation carried out in future between the two countries.

In the discussion, which was also attended by Motac secretary-general Datuk Noor Zari Hamat, the Japanese Ambassador praised Malaysia as among the countries recognised in the world for successfully containing the spread of Covid-19 which gave Malaysia, the image of a safe country. — Bernama