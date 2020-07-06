Ismail Sabri: 414 Covid-19 test dodgers urged to undergo second screening test or prepare to be escorted by cops

Health workers test a foreign worker for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — A total of 414 Malaysians returnees who have yet to take their second Covid-19 screening are urged to do so lest the authorities come knocking on their doors to ‘escort’ them to their respective screening centres.

Urging them to do so is Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who labelled these individuals as ‘hard-headed’.

“If the 414 remain adamant in not taking their second screening, Insya Allah, the police will go to their homes and help them in getting to the clinics.

“So if they want to visit the clinic in comfort, they are urged to go themselves without the need to wait for the authorities to escort them,” he said in a press conference here.

The 414 returnees have been categorised as Persons-Under-Surveillance and are supposed to be screened for the coronavirus again on the 13th day of their return, but have not reported it to health authorities.

Ismail Sabri and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah have both said that those caught flouting the home quarantine rules are committing an offence under Act 342 and action can be taken against them.

Federal Criminal Investigations Department Director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed also said that non-compliance can be deemed an offence that can see them behind bars for as long as two years, a fine, or even both.

Ismail Sabri and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah have both said that those caught flouting the home quarantine rules are committing an offence under Section 22(b) of the Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, otherwise known as Act 342.

Since June 10, returning Malaysians were no longer compelled to undergo 14-day isolation at designated quarantine centres, but were allowed to undergo home quarantine as long as they tested negative upon entering the country.

Those under home quarantine are given a wristband which can only be removed once they complete the mandatory isolation period after testing negative on the 13th day of quarantine.