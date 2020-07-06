Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 2,649 cases related to zoonosis as of June

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded a total of 2,649 cases related to zoonosis as of June this year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malaysia recorded a total of 2,649 cases related to zoonosis, an infectious disease that can be transmitted between animals and people, as of June this year, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the total, 1,484 cases involved Leptospirosis, Knowlesi Malaria (1,156), Japanese Encephalitis (seven), Rabies (two), while no cases were reported for Brucellosis and Q Fever.

“If compared to the prevalence of zoonotic diseases from previous years, there has been a decline in the cases due to high standards of personal hygiene and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in the country,” he told a daily news conference on Covid-19 here today.

World Zoonosis Day is observed on July 6 every year to commemorate the continuous commitment to prevent, control, and eradicate as well as raise public awareness of the diseases.

Speaking further, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health also hoped the public participation in the prevention of zoonotic disease could be enhanced through high-levels of personal hygiene and by regularly washing their hands with soap, especially after handling animals.

“Protect yourself to avoid being bitten by mosquitos, fleas, and lice, prevent from being bitten or scratched by animals, besides safe and hygienic food practices and ensuring meat or raw materials are adequately cooked before consumption,” he added.

Recreational activities should be carried out in areas that are well-maintained and kept in good condition.

Zoonosis can be caused by types of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. It is estimated that one in three people in the world is infected with zoonosis every year. — Bernama