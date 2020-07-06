Dr Noor Hisham: Five new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, no deaths for 22nd straight day

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three imported cases involved two Malaysians and one permanent resident returning from abroad. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malaysia recorded five new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours — three imported and two local transmissions — bringing the total number of cases locally to 8,668.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained that the three imported cases involved two Malaysians and one permanent resident returning from abroad.

He later explained that the trio had returned from New Zealand, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

The other two cases of local transmission, he said, involved a Malaysian in Selangor who is a family member of Case 8,649 and was screened as a close contact.

He said the second local transmission involved a foreign worker who was screened by the district health office as part of a community screening in Kuala Lumpur, before starting work at a restaurant.

To date, two patients are still warded in Intensive Care Units, with both of them requiring breathing assistance, as Dr Noor Hisham added that only 71 active Covid-19 cases remain in treatment.

No deaths were recorded for the 22nd day in a row, as the number of local Covid-19 deaths remains at 121.