Cops: Seven hurt, two critical in two-vehicle collision in Penang

KEPALA BATAS, July 6 — Seven people were injured, two critically after two vehicles collided in Jalan Permatang Tiga, near here, at 11.15pm, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the crash involved an Isuzu D’Max jeep from the direction of Kepala Batas and a Proton Alza car heading for Kepala Batas from the direction of the Sungai Lokan traffic light.

‘’The jeep is believed to gone out of control and crashed into a Proton Alza car travelling in the opposite lane,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said a 29-year old contractor driving the jeep suffered injuries on the chest and head while the driver of the Alza, aged 40, had a broken right leg.

Two women, a 37-year-old front seat passenger of the Alza, and a 70-year-old back seat occupant, were seriously injured while five other (Alza) passengers including four children, aged two to 29, were slightly hurt, he added. — Bernama