Roof of 71-year-old school building in Perlis collapses

KANGAR, July 5 — Part of the roof of the 71-year-old block C building at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Derma collapsed at about 12.20pm yesterday.

Perlis Acting Education Director Mohammad Abd Ghani said there was no casualty in the incident as it occurred on a weekend.

“For the safety of students, the building has been closed with safety tape placed around it on the advice by the Public Works Department (PWD), which came to check the building yesterday,” he told reporters at the school today.

Also present was the school principal, Fauziah Abd Hamid.

Mohammad said the PWD had also cut electricity supply to the building.

Mohammad said he had also sent a report on the incident to the Asset Division of the Education Ministry for further action.

“The part of the roof that collapsed only involved the meeting room, not classrooms. So, it will not affect the school session for the Form Five and Six students,” he said.

According to him, the building is in the list of heritage buildings under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry. — Bernama