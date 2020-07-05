Putra president Ibrahim Ali slams environment minister for saying it will take at least 30 years to resolve Kelantan’s water woes

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali today lambasted Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for saying it will take about 30 years to resolve Kelantan’s water woes. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali today lambasted Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for saying it will take at least 30 years to resolve Kelantan’s water woes.

In a statement today, Ibrahim, who is a native of Kelantan and former Pasir Mas MP, said he was disappointed with Tuan Ibrahim’s remarks and lamented the lack of clean water sources and proper water facilities for the state’s residents.

“I was so sad and devastated when I read that it will take 30 years to replace the pipes and by that time, I will be 100 years old. I won’t be able to experience clean water from the new pipes. Don’t just give clever excuses. Old pipes that are 40 years old need to be replaced. After 30 years of the same government, what was done before?” he asks.

“The people of Kelantan have drunk and used dirty water that is filled with bacteria for how long already?... Water that comes out of the pipes is like teh tarik. The colour [of the water] is like clay due to logging in Ulu Kelantan but the PAS leadership is uncaring as it hides behind the name of an Islamic government,” he said in the statement.

In the same statement, Ibrahim also observed that Kelantan suffers from a myriad of issues such as a lack of economic activities, thousands of locals migrating from the state, as well as an absence of foreign investment and tourism.

Ibrahim went on to claim that all of these issues had happened under PAS, which has governed the state since 1990.

“Kelantan is Allah SWT’s gift that has fallen into the hands of those who are not well versed in technological advances, science, innovation and non-creative industries.

“Rhetorical leaders have used Islam as mere capital to play with the emotions of the people of Kelantan who have a strong faith in Islam,” he said.

Ibrahim then urged the people of Kelantan to vote for a change in the government at the next general election if they wish to see real change in their state.

“Because it will take 30 years to change the pipes, why don’t the people of Kelantan change the government come GE15? This is more expedient compared to waiting another 30 years after 30 have already passed that have not been beneficial at all,” he said, referring to PAS’ administration of the state for the past 30 years.

Ibrahim’s statement came after Tuan Ibrahim’s explanation earlier today that the Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) will seek an allocation of RM7 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from the federal government to resolve water issues in Kelantan holistically.

Tuan Ibrahim said this would involve three major areas: namely flood mitigation including the construction of four new dams, the replacement of water pipes which are more than 40 years old to reduce non-revenue water, as well as upgrading plants and integrated sewage projects.

He explained that the project would take up to 30 to 40 years to complete.